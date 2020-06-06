An Ardmore woman was arrested after allegedly causing severe injuries to a woman and then attempting to force her way into a residence during a separate altercation.

Ardmore police were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of Northwest 14th Avenue at around 5 a.m. on June 3 in reference to an alleged assault that had taken place in the 1200 block of 3rd Street Northeast.

Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said the female victim suffered injuries to her head, arms and hands as a result of an altercation with 32-year-old Stephanie Kitchell, who had been living with the victim at the time. Henry said the altercation is believed to have been caused by a dispute over an eviction.

The female victim’s injuries reportedly required extensive medical treatment and she was transported to the Ardmore Mercy Hospital. The victim was later transferred to a hospital in Oklahoma City, where she is currently recovering.

“The last report I got from this morning, they stated that she was in stable condition so hopefully she will continue to recover, and she’ll be released from the hospital within the next few days,” Henry said.

Police made contact with Kitchell when they were dispatched to the 1300 block of D Street Northwest in reference to a separate dispute between three women. This dispute is believed to have been over a vehicle, Henry said.

Kitchell allegedly attempted to force her way into the residence off of D Street and a physical altercation took place. However, no injuries were reported and Kitchell was taken into custody at that time.

Kitchell is currently being held at the Carter County jail for first degree burglary and domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm. The charges have been submitted to the district attorney’s office for review.