Greetings Shawnee! I hope you are doing well today! We look forward to seeing everyone when we reopen in a few weeks. We plan to open the Shawnee Senior Center on June 22! Stay tuned for more details!

Greetings Shawnee! I hope you are doing well today! We look forward to seeing everyone when we reopen in a few weeks. We plan to open the Shawnee Senior Center on June 22! Stay tuned for more details!

We do not have a re-opening date yet for the Community Center. Project Heart will continue to serve meals on a take-out basis at least through the month of June. We will update you once we know more.

Are you looking for an opportunity to connect and serve the people of your community? The Shawnee Parks and Recreation Department is looking for energetic, artistic, creative, and passionate people to fill a variety of needs in our current and future programs. These include roles at both the Senior Center and Community Center. Expand your world and come show off your talents and abilities while giving of yourself to the great people of Shawnee.

Last week I shared several examples of volunteer opportunities within our parks and recreation department. Today I will continue in this discussion, as we hope to expand our volunteer program over this next year.

Do you love to garden? Do you have a green thumb? If you’d like to share your gardening skills with us, we have several flower beds craving your loving touch! Gardening Volunteers can help nurture the development of plants and flowers at our facilities, plus teach others the art of gardening. Come grow with us!

We like snacks and coffee here at the Senior Center. In fact, that is one of our favorite social activities. Snack Hosts and Hostesses could greet members and swap stories while sharing coffee, tea, or iced water and delicious snacks, especially around the holidays and during our monthly birthday celebrations. Bring your warm smile and help serve up a special treat!

Here at the Senior Center, we have a Recreation Room. It is often called the Pool Room, but its official name is the Wright Wiles Recreation Room. Our Rec Room has games of every kind including billiards, dominos, cards, chess, checkers, puzzles, board games and more. Each day individuals enjoy playing and visiting, and we’d like to see Rec Room Volunteers join us to do just that! If you like to hang out and talk, plus play a few games, then serving as a Rec Room Host/Hostess might be just your thing.

Last week I described Volunteer Greeters, the backbone of our volunteers at the center front desk. In addition to more Greeters, we also need more Volunteer Receptionists to serve at the Senior Center. Our desk is now the information hub of the Parks and Recreation Department, so volunteer receptionists can assist us in answering recreation questions, assisting customers with recreation reservations, and checking our recreation members into our software system. While our reception volunteers do need a few basic computer skills, we can train you on our specific software program. Come share your organizational and computer skills with us!

Do you like to read? Are you passionate about books? Perhaps you can help us as a Volunteer Book Club Coordinator. We know readers are out there; we just need individuals who are willing to help organize and encourage Book Club members. Perhaps your Book Club is looking for a regular place to meet? If your group is aged 55+, contact us to find out how you can do this for free.

Do you post or tweet? Are you a whiz at Facebook? We’d love to find some Volunteer Social Media Assistants! What a great way to stay in touch with both seniors and others in our community! Come share your digital insights and creativity with others!

As you can see, there are many opportunities for volunteers in our Parks and Recreation Department. In keeping with our intent to provide the best possible programs and services, we now undergo a volunteer screening process. We require potential volunteers to fill out an application, consent to a background check, and participate in an interview. Volunteer orientation and training sessions will be scheduled after a clear background is received and then off to fun and inspiration you go!

If you are interested in finding out more information or applying to be a volunteer, please contact us at 405-878-1528 or email me at amy.riggins@shawneeok.org

Individuals who are aged 55+ can also participate in the wonderful Volunteers Impacting People program, a.k.a. “VIP.” This award-winning program is an important partner with us, and we look forward to expanding ways in which senior volunteers can serve!

Thanks for reading about a few more avenues in which individuals can serve as a volunteer with the Shawnee Parks and Recreation Department. Be watching for more examples of volunteer opportunities next week. Until then, be sure to listen to KGFF’s “Mike in the Morning” show on Wednesdays at 8:35 a.m., found on your radio dial at 1450 AM or 100.9 FM.

Just a reminder the Shawnee Splash will open on Friday, June 12 with enhanced sanitation procedures and your safety in mind!

Plan now to bring your grandkids, family, and friends to this fun and safe water park. For more information, visit our webpage at http://www.shawneeok.org/government/departments/parks/shawnee_splash_1/index.php

We look forward to seeing you when we re-open!