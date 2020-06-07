The Ardmore City Commission held a special meeting Friday afternoon to pass a resolution condemning racism. The resolution passed unanimously and declares as follows:

“Racism within the City of Ardmore, Oklahoma is hereby condemned by the Mayor and Board of Commissioners of the City of Ardmore. The city manager of the City of Ardmore is hereby directed to consider implementation of any necessary tools to eliminate racism or ethnic discrimination that may be found to exist within the City of Ardmore. Community leaders are hereby urged to communicate with one another to approach any potential racist issues with the understanding that the entire community is in this together and rational minds should prevail to improve relations among all citizens of Ardmore.”

Mayor Doug Pfau said the resolution was inspired by all of the protests taking place nationwide after the death of George Floyd on May 25. This includes the protest that took place in Ardmore last Sunday.

“We had such a great protest that was positive and not violent,” Pfau said. “We’re just so thankful to those people. This is such a problem in our country and it has been for a very long time. If we don’t make changes and try to improve this it will continue because it has over and over again.”

Pfau said commissioners discussed the possibility of a resolution condemning racism earlier in the week and they decided to go ahead and pass it before the weekend.

“I haven’t seen anybody come out and denounce racism as a city,” Pfau said. “I don’t think that we need to be the first, but we’re such a diverse community that it’s very important that everybody know we’re all in this together and that we have to make a difference.”