An Ardmore woman is facing charges for aggravated assault and battery after allegedly causing severe injuries, including brain damage, to a woman last week.

Ardmore police arrested 32-year-old Stephanie Kitchell on June 3 following reports of an assault in the 1200 block of 3rd Street Northeast. Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said the alleged assault victim suffered injuries to her head, arms and hands.

According to Carter County court documents, Kitchell allegedly punched the victim in the forehead and hit her in the arms and face with enough force to cause a brain bleed and bruising upon the victim’s body. Court documents refer to the victim’s wounds as “great bodily injury”.

Henry said the victim’s injuries required extensive medical treatment and she was transported to the Ardmore Mercy Hospital on the day of the alleged assault. The victim was later transferred to a hospital in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted in stable condition and was recovering over the weekend.

Ardmore police believe the altercation may have stemmed from a dispute over an eviction. Officers took Kitchell into custody later on June 3 after locating her at a residence in the 1300 block of D Street Northwest.

Kitchell had allegedly engaged in separate altercation with two women over a vehicle and attempted to force her way into the residence. No injuries were reported in the second altercation.

Kitchell was transported to the Carter County jail and later bonded out of jail on June 8 for the amount of $10,000. A preliminary conference is set for August 20.

If found guilty, Kitchell could face up to five years of imprisonment or a fine of up to $500, or both a fine and imprisonment.