A motorcyclist was critically injured in a collision with a semi truck over the weekend in Carter County.

The collision occurred at around 1 p.m. on June 6 on the Interstate 35 northbound off ramp at exit 33 in the city limits of Ardmore, according to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A 61-year-old male from Marietta was reportedly on a 1995 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he was involved in a collision with a semi truck. The man was critically injured with internal and external truck injuries.

According to OHP, the motorcyclist was transported to the Mercy Hospital in Ardmore and later transferred by Air Evac to Medical City Denton in Denton, Texas. The name of the individual has not been released at this time.

Troopers have not made contact with the semi truck driver and are currently investigating the incident. The exact circumstances of the collision and condition of the semi truck driver are unknown at this time.