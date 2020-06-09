Those who have not been to Lakeview Golf Course recently are in for a surprise when they walk inside the clubhouse. The interior of the building has recently undergone a month-long renovation project to give the building a more modern look and better utilize the space for both visitors and employees. In addition to the freshly painted walls and re-stained benches and tabletops, another key element of the renovation is the custom-built merchandise display cabinetry.

Ardmore Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Alicia Henry described some of the changes. She said all of the countertops are now a beige laminant with a marble pattern, and the front counter itself has been completely remodeled.

“It used to have a glass section where we would display the merchandise, but we completely cut that out to build shelves,” Henry said. “It’s completely changed the look.”

Her favorite new feature, however, is the custom display cabinet.

“We’ve built a custom-made display cabinet to display the shirts, hats and shoes, and it’s absolutely beautiful,” Henry said. “We literally showed the carpenter a picture, and the finished product looks exactly like what we showed him. He did an amazing job.”

Henry said the benches and tabletops have been re-stained from a light honey color to a shade of walnut, and the doors to the restrooms have been stained to match. The walls have also all been repainted a neutral tone to go with the new countertops and the woodwork.

The lights have been charged to LED bulbs to make the space brighter.

Parks Director Teresa Ervin said she is extremely happy with the way everything turned out, and she has received positive feedback about the changes.

“It was really due for an upgrade, and we wanted to give it an overall facelift,” Ervin said. “It’s a much more modern look and we were able to move some things around to make the layout more practical. The employees love it. The golfers love it. It was a really great project.”