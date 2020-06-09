The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has positively identified the body of a man found dead in Murray County over the weekend.

According to a June 9 release from the OSBI, the body was identified as 43-year-old Juan Manuel Rosas of Denton, Texas. Investigators believe Rosas may have been in the area to visit the WinStar Casino in Thackerville.

The Murray County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the OSBI Sunday afternoon following a 911 call from a motorist who reported seeing a body in a field next to U.S. Highway 77, near exit 47 off of Interstate 35.

The incident is being investigated as a "suspicious death." However, the OSBI has not released the cause of death at this time.

Anyone who saw Rosas either Saturday night or Sunday morning anywhere between Denton, Texas and Norman is urged to contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. Individuals can remain anonymous.