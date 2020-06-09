George Moczygemba

George Moczygemba, 81, of Bartlesville died Sunday. Services are Stumpff Funeral & Crematory.

Percy Harper

Percy V. Harper, 89, of Bartlesville, died Friday.

Visitation for family & friends will be at Stumpff Funeral Home on 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wed, 9 a.m. — 8 p.m. Thursday. Family will receive guests at the funeral home from 6 ­ p.m. Thursday.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the First Church of God. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery directed by Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Patricia Lippert

Patricia Lippert, 85, of Dewey, died Saturday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.