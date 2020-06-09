It’s been a busy spring for the drivers at Operation Pride. Numerous residents are taking advantage of Ardmore’s bulky waste removal, and it’s causing the drivers to get somewhat behind.

Joe Fine, sanitation superintendent, said collections are now getting close to caught up.

“We’re gaining ground, but we’re still behind,” Fine said. “I’m still running the regular schedule in the newspaper, so people will go ahead and get their debris out to the curb, but it’s been really busy out there. You can just drive the streets and tell by looking that people were getting busy in the yard and around the house.”

Fine believes the increase is due to more people being at home because of the pandemic who then used that time to do more chores around the house.

“I guess with COVID-19, more people were staying at home and using that time to do some extra cleaning,” Fine said. “Then a wind storm came through a few weeks ago, and there were lots of tree branches and limbs added to the mix.”

Operation Pride rotates through the city in sections, and the map is available from the city’s website. This week is scheduled for Section Two in the southwest part of the city to the west of Commerce and to the south of Broadway. He said there are two drivers out making collections.

“I’ve got two guys out there at all times,” Fine said. “They start out on opposite sides of the section with one driver going one direction and the other driving the other way until they meet somewhere in the middle. They stay in communication with each other, and they’ll either run north and south or east and west, so they don’t miss any streets.”

Fine said now that the weather has become hotter, he expects fewer homes to utilize their service.

“This heat will probably slow the activity down a little bit,” Fine said. “That’s kind of normal for this time of year.”