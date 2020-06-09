Paul Edward Slone, 80, of Shawnee, departed from this life on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Regency Nursing Home, Shawnee.

Paul was born on Dec. 7, 1939, in Garner, Kentucky, to Clinton Slone and Allie Huff Slone. Paul graduated from Wayland High School in 1959. He was very active in sports, mainly basketball. After graduation, Paul spent two years in the service where he met the love of his life at Ft Sill, Lawton.

Paul married his sweetheart Patsy June Nelson on Nov. 7, 1964. They welcomed a boy and girl, Paul Gregory Slone and Kimberly Dawn Slone Muirhead, before settling in Shawnee in 1972.

Paul worked as a civilian at Tinker AFB & Wright Patterson AFB for 31 years. After his retirement, he worked various odd and end jobs and volunteered at the Shawnee hospital for four years.

Paul loved people and never met a stranger. He was always full of laughter, love, and telling his corny jokes. He loved his sports. He was an avid Oklahoma Sooner football and University of Kentucky basketball fan.

He loved the Lord. Paul was a member of Blackburn Chapel Baptist Church, Shawnee. He was always active in his church as a deacon, going on mission trips or whatever was needed. He was a member of the Masons and Gideons. Paul enjoyed spending time with his family and his grandkids more than anything by attending their sporting or other events.

Paul joins his parents, Clinton and Allie Slone, his brother, Jim Slone, and sister, Hermaetta Patrick, in heaven.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Pat Slone; his son Greg Slone and his wife Angie Slone, of Bella Vista; his daughter Kim Muirhead and her husband, Terry Muirhead, of Shawnee; four grandchildren, Rylie and Baylie Slone and Connor and Creed Muirhead. He is also survived by sister and brother-in-law, Sylvia and Bob Taylor, of Springboro, Ohio; and numerous other relatives and friends that he loved so much.

The family will be at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, to visit with family and friends.

Services will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 10, in the chapel of Walker Funeral Service with Rev. Mark Compton and Rev. Larry Sparks officiating, with burial following in Resthaven Memorial Park.