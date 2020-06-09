A Wilson man was arrested on Monday for allegedly engaging in lewd acts with multiple children under the age of 12.

Wilson Police Department Capt. Josh Taylor said investigators have identified four alleged victims believed to have been sexually abused by 61-year-old Dale Kroth. Taylor said Kroth is originally from Shawnee but had been living in Wilson since December, 2019.

All victims in the case are believed to have been identified. However, police are asking that anyone whose child may have been in contact with Kroth contact the Wilson Police Department at (580) 668-2136.

"Given the neighborhood that he’s in and the age of the kids we just wanted to make sure that there were no friends of the kids that stayed the night or anything like that that may have had exposure to him," Taylor said.

Kroth was booked into the Carter County jail on June 8, where he is currently being held without bail for four counts of lewd acts to a child under 12. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.