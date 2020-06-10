Business

Brewery brings new taste to Bartlesville

Shawn Childress is a chemist for Phillips 66 by day, and by night he uses those same skills to brew beer.

Childress, his partner John Kane and several others opened what they say is first locally owned and operated brewery in Bartlesville in May when so many restaurants had to close their doors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cooper and Mill Brewing Co. is situated in the home of the former Phillips 66 Club at 200 Dewey Ave. The brewery is open from 3 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The variety of beer sold on tap offers to take your taste buds on a roller-coaster ride of light to dark beer, sweet to sour tastes. You can sample Torpedo Switch, Everyone Knows an Amber, Granny Verde’s Dark Ale, Dad Cap, NEOPA. Bramble Sour, Saison and The Gambler.

Childress, who said he brews about once a week, has been making beer for a long time.

“I make about seven barrels a week. We are a tap and sell only in-house,” he said adding the business hopes to distribute to restaurants one day.

Projects

City busy as it gears up for summer

Bartlesville is bustling as the run-up to summer picks up steam.

City workers at every level are busy on a series of projects including downtown improvements, the opening of playgrounds and other fun spots, and the completion of the Tower Center at Unity Square.

Downtown streets, landscaping

Work on the Downtown Central Business District Paving Rehabilitation and Landscaping Phase 2 project is set to start June 22, Project Engineer Emily Taber said.

The project consists of an asphalt mill and overlay of all streets between Cherokee Avenue and Jennings Avenue and between Adams Boulevard and Hensley Boulevard. The rehabilitation of Cherokee, Adams, Hensley and Frank Phillips Boulevard is not included in the scope of work.

“The project will also include restriping those streets and adding shared bike-lane striping and signage on Dewey between Hensley and Sixth Street and on Second Street between Keeler and Dewey,” Taber said.

Additional shared bike-lane signage and striping will be added to Fourth Street between Dewey and Comanche, she said.

The second phase of downtown landscaping improvements also are within the project scope. Those will be made along Frank Phillips Boulevard from Keeler to Cherokee avenues.

The $2 million project is funded through the voter approved 2018A General Obligation Bond Issue. Construction is anticipated to be completed in six to eight months.

Playgrounds, Frontier pool, Sooner Park splash pad

Playgrounds at three of the city’s most popular parks are open, and the city-owned Frontier Pool and Sooner Park Splash Pad are on target to open Saturday, Public Works Director Keith Henry said.

While city-owned parks have remained open during the COVID-19 crisis, park restrooms and playgrounds were closed due to concerns about spreading the virus. Playgrounds and restrooms at Sooner, Johnstone and Civitan parks were reopened Monday, and the splash pad in Sooner Park should be open by Saturday, Henry said.

Business

Local entrepreneur proposes restoring Crystal Creamery

Bartlesville native and longtime businessman Mark Spencer wants to expand his food production and retailing operation with the launch of a butchery, creamery and bakery enterprise.

He is looking to restore the long-vacant, historic Crystal Creamery facility at 515 W. Frank Phillips Blvd. He has secured the right to purchase the 13,500-square-foot facility for $165,000 and plans to sell Angus beef raised on his cattle ranch, and French-style yogurt produced in Nowata in addition to ice cream and other dairy products plus a bakery.

Under Spencer’s umbrella, this division also will be developing, producing and offering provisions such as sauces, jams, rubs and seasonings.

Spencer approached the Bartlesville Development Authority with his concept approximately two weeks ago to inquire about the group’s potential interest in assisting with the project, said Jared Patton with the BDA.

“The proposed location is badly deteriorated,” Patton said. “Spencer’s architect, Ambler Architects, is familiar with the facility having evaluated a renovation for a previous, similar use which ultimately did not move forward.”

Ambler estimates it will take approximately $2 million for restoration, he said.

Patton said from a purely financial/business operation standpoint, it would likely be more cost efficient to build new or locate the business in an existing facility that is in better condition. Outside of significant involvement from the BDA, it would not likely be feasible to pursue the former Crystal Creamery facility.

However, because of a perceived value to the community, and Spencer’s brand, for restoring the iconic, high-visibility structure on the west side, the BDA sees the project as worthwhile.

“From BDA’s standpoint, the recent sale of the ABB facility has provided substantial cash earmarked for investment in new, brick-and-mortar opportunities, Patton said. “As Spencer’s plan is primarily a food processing operation (manufacturing), it would traditionally rank as a high-value opportunity for BDA – particularly as it is outside of the energy sector, thus supporting diversification.”

