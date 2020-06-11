Lois Jean Hickson

Lois Jean Hickson, 84, walked through the Heavenly gates in the presence of her Savior, Thursday, June 4, 2020. She was born in Nowata, OK, on December 18, 1935 to Charles Lesley Brown and Gertrude Scoggins Brown. Graveside services were held by the family on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Nowata Memorial Park in Nowata, OK. Arrangements are under the direction of McWhorter Funeral Home.

Lois was born the third daughter and the baby darling of the Brown family. She came to know the Lord as her savior at a young age and strived to follow him her whole life. She worked for Phillips Petroleum Company and Public Service Company in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. She was in leadership of Bible Study Fellowship during the time she lived in Oklahoma City and Denver. She was married to Bud Hickson for over 50 years. For the last 40 years she became known by the whole family as “Honey” after her first grandchild gave her that name. She taught others to walk faithfully with God and value family. We will all miss Honey, but we know there is great rejoicing in heaven.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Debbie Denson (Burba) of Gilmer, TX, and Sheri Hampton (Whitt) of Bozeman, MT; son, Mike Hickson (Jana) of Longview, TX; sister, Deanie Gilbert (Elwane) of Nowata, OK; and also by 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, W.D. (Bud) Hickson; and by her sister, Myrtle Crawford.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in the memory of Lois Hickson to Love Worth Finding Ministries at https://lwf.org/donate.

