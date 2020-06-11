President Donald Trump is planning to hold a rally at 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

The president told reporters on Wednesday that he planned to visit Tulsa. A source close to Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Tulsa, said the White House had confirmed the visit.

“There’s no better place for (Trump) to re-launch his energetic campaign rallies than right here in Tulsa,” Hern said on Twitter. “I look forward to welcoming the President to the First District next week!”

It will be Trump’s first rally since March, when most of America began to shelter in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“They’ve done a great job with COVID, as you know, in the state of Oklahoma,” Trump told reporters, according to a report from one of those present for the remarks.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, whose home is in Tulsa, said, “We are honored President Trump accepted our invitation to our great state. The president is making Oklahoma his first campaign stop since March 2, and his visit here confirms Oklahoma is the national example in responsibly and safely reopening.”

It will be Trump’s first visit to the state as president. He held rallies and attended a fundraiser in Oklahoma in 2016.

Trump’s announcement comes as his approval rating in Oklahoma is at 58%, according to a poll taken last week by Amber Integrated, of Oklahoma City. That is little changed from his 61% approval rating in an Amber Integrated poll taken in early April. The polls surveyed 500 likely voters and had a margin of error of 4.4%.

In the June survey, 43% said they strongly approve of the way Trump is handling his job as president, while 15% said they somewhat approve.

Approval among Republicans in the poll was 87%. Among Democrats it was 22%, and among independent voters it was 40%.

Trump got 65% of the vote in Oklahoma in 2016. According to the Amber Integrated poll taken last week, he leads presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden 55% to 36%, with the rest undecided or declining to answer.