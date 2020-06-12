By Christy Summers

Friday

Jun 12, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Donald Ashton


Donald H. Ashton, 86, of Bartlesville, died Wednesday.


Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.


Patricia Lippert


Patricia Joan Lippert, 85, of Dewey died Saturday.


Services will be held at 1 p.m., June 20, at the Dewey First Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.


Richard Boulton


Richard Boulton, 64, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday.


Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.


Donna Patrick


Donna Dean Patrick, 89, of Nowata, died Tuesday. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, at Stumpff Nowata Funeral Home with interment to follow at Ball Cemetery in Childers.


Dorothy Bowles


Dorothy Bowles, 76, of Bartlesville, died Wednesday.


Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory–Walker Brown Chapel.