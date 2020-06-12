Like businesses across the state, Okie Dokie Mercantile & Co. has reopened its doors to the public and owner Christina Hernandez said many customers have returned and the community has supported her local business.

According to Hernandez, over the last several months she has utilized Facebook and offered curbside pick up and delivery to customers who were interested in her items due to concerns of COVID-19.

However, the business owner said she reopened her doors to the public May 5 and since then business has been going very well.

Hernandez explained in order to maintain social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19 she has implemented safety measured and policies to keep people safe.

"We're asking people to wear masks and I wear a mask and I have Plexiglas in front of (my counter)," Hernandez said.

The business owner said she's very happy to be open again, happy to see her customers and to provide unique gift items to the community.

While her store was partially closed for a few months, Hernandez said many people responded well to her virtual business model.

"(In April) George Fisher the plastic company bought 12 used gift baskets and with that money we used it to buy new products," Hernandez said.

Hernandez said while the two month closure was difficult, Okie Dokie has been doing well and she thinks more and more people are supporting local businesses.

"People are now looking for more local items and there's been a big push for it," Hernandez said.

In addition to curbside pick up and delivery, Hernandez said Okie Dokie is working on building a website so people can purchase items directly online.

For more information about purchasing items, curbside pick up and delivery options Hernandez said to call (405) 777-8172 or visit the Okie Dokie Mercantile & Co. Facebook page.