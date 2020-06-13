After being closed for five weeks during the COVID-19 quarantine, Bibliotech Books & Comics reopened May 8 and since then customers have returned and the store has implemented measures to maintain social distancing.

According to owner Randy Grizzle, for five weeks the store was closed to the public and he couldn't offer any online services or curbside pick up because he said most of his sales come from people browsing for books and comics.

However, Grizzle said while they were closed for five weeks, the store received a loan and could still pay their employees and other expenses.

In addition, Grizzle said since they reopened many people have returned to shop at Bibliotech Books & Comics.

"Business has been pretty good. Our sales have been down a little bit but we've been doing good," Grizzle said.

The business owner said while they reopened, the store has implemented safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Grizzle said since the store is small only about five to ten people are in the building at a time and staff members are sanitizing counters and surface areas several times a day.

In addition, Grizzle said he and his employees have been wearing masks and encourage customers to as well, but don't require it.

Grizzle said he's noticed that more people are shopping local since the pandemic began and people are deciding to stay closer to home.

As time goes on, Grizzle said he is cautiously optimistic for the future as the community continues to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grizzle said the store is open Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Sunday.

For more information on Bibliotech Books & Comics visit www.bbcbooksandcomics.com/ or call (405) 275-9494.