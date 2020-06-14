Shawnee City Commissioners are set to review the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center's management contract with Spectra Monday.

Shawnee City Commissioners are set to review the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center's management contract with Spectra Monday. They deferred the decision to renew Global Spectrum's contract for management services of the expo after Ward 3 City Commissioner James Harrod brought some concerns to the table. The board decided to have City Manager Chance Allison share those concerns with Spectra before rendering a decision.

The FY 2020-2021 budget also is up for a vote.

The 6 p.m. meeting will take place Monday in the Bertha Ann Young City Commission Chambers at City Hall, at 16 W. 9th St.