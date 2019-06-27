John W. Wright passed away June 16, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas leaving his wife of 59 years, Mary Catherine Wright.

Following his retirement from the Air Force, John joined USAA as a Claims Representative and was subsequently selected to assist in the creation of the critical and much needed Military Affairs Unit. As the Military Affairs Director, he led a diverse team of retired military officers and senior NCOs in developing business relationships that would span the globe and reach nearly every military installation. This elite unit grew significantly in mission and in stature and continues its presence worldwide to this day.

Chief Master Sergeant John Wright retired from the Air Force September 30, 1993, as Commandant of the Tactical Air Command Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Bergstrom Air Force Base, Texas.

Prior to that, he was assigned to Headquarters Tactical Air Command as Chief, Tactical Air Command Noncommissioned Officer Professional Military Education, Langley Air Force Base, VA.

In March 1984, the Chief transferred to Peterson AFB, CO, as executive to the Chief of Staff, Headquarters North American Aerospace Defense Command, Aerospace Defense Command and Space Command.

In July 1985, Chief Wright became the first Senior Enlisted Advisor for the 2d Space Wing, (Consolidated Space Operations Center) at Falcon AFB, CO, later to be renamed Schriever Air Force Base. In October 1986, he became the Senior Enlisted Advisor for Air Force Space Command, Peterson AFB, CO.

Chief Wright also had assignments to Camp H. M. Smith, Hawaii as Assistant NCOIC, Personnel Division Administration, with the Commander in Chief, Pacific Air Forces.

In 1972, Chief Wright returned to Hawaii where he was assigned to Headquarters, Pacific Communications Area, Hickam AFB, HI, as Chief, Administration, Deputy Chief of Staff, Electronics; Assistant Chief, Command Section Administration and Chief, Administration Communications Branch. In July, 1975, he became Chief, Unit Administration, Headquarters Pacific Air Forces.

From August 1977 until 1980, he served as the Chief, Command Section Administration and executive officer to the Commander, 6960th Electronic Security Wing. Chief Wright also served at DaNang Air Base, Vietnam from July 1965 to July 1966.

John Wayne Wright was born July 14, 1942, in Miami, OK. He graduated high school in Commerce, OK, married Mary Catherine Osburn of Commerce, OK, and joined the Air Force all in 1960. They have three children, Stacy Deltoro, Steven Wright and Michael Wright and four grandchildren, Matthew Deltoro, 1stLt Taylor Wright, Kiana Wright, and Mitchell Wright.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.