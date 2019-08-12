David Glenn Tyndall, 68, passed away on July 29, 2019 in Oklahoma City after a long and courageous battle with cancer. David was born on January 27, 1951 to Charles James and Claudia Jean Tyndall at the US Army Hospital in Fort Dix (Trenton), New Jersey.

David attended school in Jay, Ketchum, Vinita and high school in Fairland where he graduated in 1969.

David was a multi-sport athlete by lettering in basketball, football and track. David was recruited by Missouri Southern State College to play football. He attended NEO College in Miami, OK from 1969 to 1971. David enlisted in the Army in 1971 to serve his country and was honorably discharged in 1974. After leaving the Army, David attended Oklahoma State University where he graduated to fulfill his dream of becoming a teacher and coach. He taught and coached in Dallas and Houston, Texas. He finished his last 5 years of his teaching career at Manzano High School in Albuquerque, NM.

David was a fervent OU Sooner football fan. In his free time, his passion was scuba diving in locations such as Aruba and Cozumel. He also had a love for gardening and bicycling. David enjoyed traveling to Oklahoma to spend the holidays with his brothers’ families.

David was preceded in death by his baby sister, Janet Elaine, as well as both parents.

David is survived by his two brothers, Dr. Robert James Tyndall and his wife Karen of Oklahoma City (their children, Kyle Tyndall and Lauren Tyndall), and Michael Carl Tyndall and his wife Vicky of Bartlesville, OK (their children, Lacy Cejda and husband Mark, and Bethany Nissen and husband Chad); and three great-nephews and one great-niece: Grady, Cole, Lane and Audrey.