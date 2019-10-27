Memorial services for Jeanetta Betzen are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Fr. Kevin Ratterman and Fr. Jim Betzen officiating. A Rosary will be held Friday evening at 6 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home with visitation to follow.

Jeanetta Ann Betzen was born May 4, 1954, to Janice Jean (Andrews) Peck and James Otis Peck in Duncan. She passed from this life on Oct. 20, 2019 at the age of 65.

Jeanetta was a graduate of Duncan High School in the class of 1972. On May 28, 1983, she married Tom Betzen in Duncan. They moved to Ardmore in 1985 and joined the parish of St. Mary’s. Jeanetta wore many hats but her favorite job was at Plainview Public Schools. She loved caring for children of all ages and was like a mom to many. Jeanetta enjoyed the simple pleasures of life: getting her hair and nails done, eating watermelon, and drinking margaritas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Otis and Janice Jean Peck.

She is survived by her husband, Tom Betzen of the home; daughters, Rebecca Haynes and her husband, Chris of Ardmore and Elizabeth Betzen of Ardmore; sister, Karen Louise Peck of Norman; brother, James Robert Peck of Duncan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Heart Association at 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231-4596.

