WILSON — Darrell Dean Smithers was born on March 8, 1941, in Ardmore to the late Mr. John Dugan Smithers and Mrs. Mollie Belle (Alexander) Smithers. He departed from this life on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Ardmore.

Darrell was raised in the Ardmore area attending school at Washington Elementary School and graduated from Ardmore High School in 1959. Darrell furthered his education attending school at Murray State College with an associate degree in education 1962, Southeastern Oklahoma State University with a bachelors of arts degree in 1964 and a master of education degree in guidance and counseling in 1968. Darrell was enlisted in the Oklahoma National Guard as Platoon Sergeant and was honorably discharged in 1965. Earlier in Darrell's career, he worked at various public schools where he was a principal, teacher, counselor and coach. Darrell really enjoyed working for the Wilson Public Schools. He also worked in several careers in clinical counseling and testing before owning and operating Smither's Action Bail Bonds and Clinical Counseling and Testing. Darrell enjoyed reading, dancing, writing, poetry, political activities, body building and spectator sports.

Preceding him in death are his parents and a brother, John Dugan Smithers, Jr.

Darrell is survived by his son, Casey Smithers and wife, Kathy of Ardmore, daughter, Dee Dee Hunter of Lone Grove; sister, Judy Ferrell and husband, Odell of Butler, Okla.; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A gathering for friends and family is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Wilson from 6-8 p.m.

