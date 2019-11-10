WILSON — Mrs. Deborah "Debbie" Kay McEuin, 64, of Wilson departed from this life on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at her home in Wilson. She was born June 27, 1955, in Seminole, Texas to the late Mr. Kenneth Leroy Edgeman and Mrs. Helen Jean (Fry) Scott. Cremation services are under the direction and care of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Wilson.

Debbie was raised in Wilson graduating from Wilson High School in 1973. She married Mr. Otis McEuin on June 21, 1986, in Wilson. Debbie worked for Dodson Floral as florist for many years before she attended Murray State College majoring in Psychology. Later, she worked as a contract mail carrier for the United States Postal Service in Ardmore. Debbie enjoyed the beach and spending time with her family and friends. She loved to laugh, her Bible, baking and music. Debbie was a member of the New Life Assembly of God Church in Healdton.

Preceding her in death are her parents and sister, Shannon Edgeman.

Debbie is survived by her husband, Otis of the home; daughters, Chandra Light and husband, Tadd of Healdton and Jayme Gray and husband, Logan of Wilson; siblings, Dick Lee Edgeman and wife, Diane of Durant and Sherry Vick and husband, Randy of Norman; step father, Ralph Scott and wife, Marlys of Ardmore; grandchildren, Kayla, Elijah and Isaiah; great-grandchildren, Ava and Aubree; numerous nieces and nephews; and by a host of other family and friends.

No services are scheduled for Debbie at this time.

