Funeral services for Dee Leon “Deebo” DeBord, 47, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home with Brother Steven Wall officiating. Interment will follow at Provence Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home Monday evening from 6-8 p.m.

The son of the late James Leon DeBord and Wanda Rae (Shockley) DeBord, Dee was born on July 22, 1972, in Ardmore and passed away on Nov. 7, 2019, at the local hospital.

An Ardmore resident all of his life, Dee had attended both Ardmore and Dickson Schools, graduating from Dickson High School. While growing up Dee enjoyed fishing, bowling and riding motorcycles. He loved to spend time with family and friends and was known to have cookouts. Dee was loved by many but especially the children, he had a soft spot for kids. Dee had worked in the oilfields as a floor hand.

He is survived by his mother, Wanda DeBord; son, Christian DeBord; daughter, Tarra Townley and husband, James; sister, Jamie Frasier; two granddaughters, Laynie and Rylee Townley; two nieces, Sara Walker and Ashlie Frasier; girlfriend, Shasity Spoon; best friend in the whole wide world, Luke King. Preceded in death by his father and the mother of his children, Malinda Nealey.

Pallbearers will be: Luke, King, Basil Porter, Scott Dehaven, Jimmy Barry, Chris Wall, Allen Rushing and Wanda DeBord.

