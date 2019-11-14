Dennis Scott Byers passed away at the age of 55, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Ardmore. Private family services are planned for a later date. Cremation under the direction of Griffin ~ Hillcrest Crematory.

Dennis was born in Ardmore on Jan. 2, 1964, to David Ray Byers and Shirley Sue (Pearson) Byers. He attended and graduated from Dickson High School Class of 1982. He went to work for Uniroyal until 1996. Dennis then took a position with the City of Ardmore working in the parks and recreation department, where he has worked since. He was a sports fan and loved to support OU. He will be remembered for his love of people; he would always take time out of his day to stop and talk to anyone.

He was preceded in death by his father, David Byers; and grandson, Mason Byers.

Dennis is survived by his mom, Shirley Byers; daughter, Sommer Byers; son, Trevor Byers; five grandchildren, Ahava, Jessie, Mark, Maysie and Bobbye; and one brother, Steve Byers. Two special friends, Trace Hoosier and Trent Hoosier; and a host of family and friends.

