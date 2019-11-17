Memorial services for Odis Daniel Chitwood of Burneyville, Okla., will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in the Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Marietta with the Rev. Mike Williams officiating.

Odis was born Oct. 1, 1947, in Gainesville, Texas, to Daniel Chitwood and Irene Loving-Chitwood. He passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City, at the age of 72.

Odis attended school at Turner, graduating with the class of 1965. He then went on to attend Murray State. Odis married his long-time best friend Sharon Harrill on March 2, 1968, in Fort Worth, Texas. He served his country in the Oklahoma Army National Guard and United States Air Force Reserve. He attended Tarrant County Junior College and finished his bachelor’s degree in Industrial Arts Education at North Texas State University. He taught industrial arts during the 1970s, in Arlington and Fort Worth, and with Project Lead the Way in Arlington during the early 2000s. Most of his life work, however, was in the Aerospace industry as a certified Software Quality Assurance Engineer. One expert deemed him as the “best in the nation.” He coached softball during his daughter’s early years which resulted in a fondness of women’s sports for years to come. He loved spending time on his ranch and watching sunrises and cattle from the back porch. Odis also loved traveling and taking spur of the moment trips and cruises. He loved eating out and had several favorite restaurants from town to town, including El Rancho Grande and Underwood’s Cafeteria. Anytime he was in a car or on his tractor, Odis listened to classic country and gospel music. Though he loved being on the go, perhaps what brought him most enjoyment in life was spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

Odis was preceded in death by his parents; by a father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rex and Joyce Harrill; and by two brothers-in-law, Ronnie Reed and Billy Joe Harrill.

Survivors include his wife Sharon Chitwood of the home; two daughters, Sharolyn Chitwood of Bedford, Texas, and Dannette Heizer and her husband Kyle, of Fort Worth; one brother, Scott Chitwood and his wife Stevie, of Marietta; two sisters, Suzanne Reed of Choctaw, Okla., and Beth Brown and her husband Wayland, of Jimtown, Okla.; and two grandchildren, Kayleigh Heizer and Rex Heizer.

Honorary bearers are the Turner High School Class of 1965.

A time of visitation for family and friends will be held Monday from 6–8:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online guest book: wattsfuneralhome.com.