Funeral services for Martin Wayne "Marty" Lucas, 63, will be held Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. in the centennial chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home with Pastor Bobby Freeman officiating. A private family burial will follow.

A time of visitation and support for the family will be held Wednesday evening at the funeral home from 5 till 7 p.m.

The son of Raymond Martin and Anna Faye Griffith Lucas, Marty was born Sept. 29, 1956, in Crestview, Fla., and passed away on Nov. 15, 2019.

Marty was a graduate of Plainview High School, class of 1974. He was a self-employed contractor and carpenter working all over the Ardmore area. He had a love for people and a special love for his grandchildren. He would hire men from the halfway houses and recovery centers to give them an opportunity to work and learn new skills. He always was willing to lend a hand to anyone in need.

Marty is survived by his son, Michael and wife Brittany; daughter, Jennifer Rushing; his mother, Anna Lucas; brothers, James Lucas and wife Vera and Jeffery Lucas; grandchildren, Isabelle, Hailey, and Sophia Rushing; Brice, McKenna and Brayden Lucas; his sister-in-law, Elaine Lucas; the mother of his children, Patty Lucas and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and brothers, David, Eddie and Richard Lucas.

