Patsy Lee Kirkpatrick was born Aug. 16, 1933, at Ardmore to Albert O’Dell and Geraldine (Cross) O’Dell. She passed from this life on Nov. 9, 2019, in Ardmore at the age of 86.

Patsy enjoyed playing scrabble, reading and doing crossword puzzles before her sight failed. She worked for many years in shipping and receiving at Kmart. Patsy loved her family especially all of her grandchildren and will be deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; son, Allen Kirkpatrick and his daughter, Patricia and grandson, Shannon Constant. Patsy is survived by her daughter, Kenna Kirkpatrick of Ardmore, sons; Mike Kirkpatrick of Ardmore, Kurt Kirkpatrick of Wilson, sister, Ann Pierce of Boron, Calif., and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family and friends. Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.