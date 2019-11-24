Memorial services for Kimberly Ann Collins Kaouk, 36, were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the First United Methodist Church, Marietta.

Born Dec. 31, 1982 at Waurika, the daughter of Kim and Liz Johnston Collins, she died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Kimberly attended school in Comanche, Marietta and Turner.

She married her high school sweetheart, Casey Kaouk on Nov. 26, 2001. They had a daughter, Lilly Ann Kaouk and a son, Casey Cash Kaouk.

She was preceded in death by grandparents, Oscar and Mable Johnston, William H. and Agnes Dean and Lee David and Dee Collins.

Survivors include her father, Kim Collins; mother Liz Collins; sisters, Stacey Phillips, Tamera Haymes and Brienna Collins; brother, James Collins; children, Lilly and Cash; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Donations are asked to be made in her name to the Lupus Foundation of America.