Dickie Eugene Minyard was born Aug. 25, 1953 in Gainesville, Texas, the son of Oscar Eugene Minyard and Myrtie Jo (Shilling) Minyard. He passed from this life on Nov. 28, 2019 in Oklahoma City, at the age of 66.

Dickie’s family, his work and being outdoors were the joys of his life. Dickie and Patti were high school sweethearts and were married for 45 years. He loved the oilfield, holding many different positions, but particularly enjoyed his work as a pipe recovery specialist or more commonly known as a “fisherman,” for Armstrong Tool and Supply. He ultimately achieved the position of region manager and technical fishing tool specialist in the Mid-Continent and Appalachian Basins for Weatherford International. Dickie loved hunting, gardening, mowing his lawn, spending time with family and friends, making fires in his chimenea, and “spinning a tale” that all could enjoy. He had a wonderful sense of humor and always had a joke or story to share. Dickie loved animals and was particularly fond of his “grand-dog,” Frank.

He was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Minyard; an infant sister, Kimala Minyard; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Betty and Bill Wolfe.

Survivors include his wife Patti of the home in Marietta, Okla.; son, Matt Minyard of Yukon, Okla.; daughter, Elizabeth Litts and husband David of Yukon; his mother, Myrtie Jo Minyard of Marietta; his siblings, Donnie Minyard and partner Lee Totzke of Marietta, Davie Minyard and wife Anna of Yukon, Derrie Minyard and wife Lora of Marietta, Raulita Wade and husband David of Moore, Okla., and Dannie Minyard of Marietta.

Dickie was a member of the Marietta First Baptist Church and his service will be conducted there on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at 10 a.m., officiated by Rev. Don Keizor. Interment will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery, Marietta under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Marietta.

Serving as casket bearers are David Litts, David Wade, Kyle Minyard, Harry Horblitt, Lee Totzke and Kim Beshears.

The family requests that memorial contributions can be made in Dickie’s memory to The Love County Friends of the Library.

Time of viewing for family and friends will be Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online guest book: wattsfuneralhome.com.