Connie Kay Clements, age 74, passed away on Nov. 15, 2019, in Norman. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Mannsville First Baptist Church. Services will be under the direction of the family. Cremation was under the direction of Griffin~Hillcrest Crematory.

Connie was born on June 26, 1945, to William John Inselman and Alice Oleta (Brown) Inselman, in Enid. She attended and graduated from Ardmore City Schools. She received an associate’s degree from Murray State College and then went on to attend Oklahoma State University. Connie married Allen Dale Clements on April 22, 1971. Her hobbies included gardening, knitting and reading.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Allen Dale Clements, brothers, Bill Inselman, Jr., and Bob Inselman, and mother-In-law, Helen Clements and brother-in-law, Dan Clements.

Connie is survived by her son, Trey A. Clements and wife Liz, daughter, Cathleen A. Clements and fiancé, Roy David Tibbs Sr., five grandchildren, Kimber Davis and husband, Michael, Trevor Clements and wife Katie, Ashley Clements and wife Elizabeth, Marissa Clements, and Roy David Tibbs Jr. and nine great-grandchildren, Alexander Davis, Zoey Davis, Nicholas Davis, Kadyn Clements, Kellin Clements, Brantley Davis, Konner Clements, Hunter Davis, and Jaxon Davis.

