Memorial services for Johnnie A. Taylor will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at the Craddock Memorial Chapel with Pastor Becky Jackson officiating. Johnnie was born Jan. 5, 1929 at Meridian, Texas to Jeffie M. Hanna and Grace (Siddall) Hanna. She passed from this life on Dec. 17, 2019 in Ardmore at the age of 90. Johnnie and W.A. “Bud” Taylor were married on April 9, 1953 at Durant. He preceded her in death on Feb. 23, 2001. She enjoyed bird watching, crosswords, embroidery and spending time with her family.

Johnnie was preceded in death by her parents, husband; Bud Taylor, brothers and sisters; Clovis Hanna, Vera Manley, J. Frank Hanna, George Hanna, Joe Hanna and Nora Marie Woodall. She is survived by her daughters Rita Elledge and husband Allen, Linda Muir and husband Richard, grandchildren; Jordan Elledge (Na’Cole), Katie Clayton (Ben), Kelsey Elledge, Kristin Sharp, Natalie Elledge, five great-grandchildren Lily, Conner, and Collin Clayton, Guthrie and Ritter Elledge, numerous other family and many friends from Bide-a-Wee.

Pallbearers will be Richard Muir, Allen Elledge, Jordan Elledge, Ben Clayton, Fred Gustine and Alan Gustine. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the Arthritis Foundation. Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.