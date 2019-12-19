Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Wynnewood with Rev. Jarrod Kendall officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening Dec. 19, 2019 at DeArman Funeral Home in Wynnewood from 5 to 7 p.m. Services are under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home of Wynnewood.

Roger Nolan Tuley, a resident of Wynnewood, was born on April 26, 1945 in Wynnewood, to Grace Pauline (Dickinson) Tuley and T.P. Tuley. He passed away on Dec. 16, 2019 at his home in Wynnewood, at the age of 74. Roger married Mildred Louise (Paul) on June 1, 1976 in Wynnewood. Roger worked for the Wynnewood refinery from July 11, 1966 to May 3, 2013. He ran cows and farmed all his life. His mother always said he knew how to drive a tractor before he learned to ride his tricycle. He had spent all of his life in the Wynnewood area. He was a member of the First Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife Mildred of their home in Wynnewood, two sons - Roger Paul Tuley of Loco, Okla., Michael Lewis Tuley and wife Madison Lynn of Wynnewood, grandson - Aiden Joseph Tuley, and a brother - Danny Joe Tuley and wife Shelia of Wynnewood, and countless family and friends.