RINGLING — Celebration of life Services for Mrs. Christene L. (Faulkner) Apala, 98, of Ringling will be 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Ringling with Brian McGahey officiating with Rev. Mike Williams assisting. Interment will follow at the Ringling Memorial Cemetery. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Ringling.

Christene was born on Nov. 27, 1921 north of Ringling on the Faulkner Family Homestead to the late Mr. Claude Andrew Faulkner and Mrs. Ada Calista (Skinner) Faulkner. She departed this life on Saturday evening Dec. 21, 2019 at the Woodview Nursing Home of Ardmore.

Christene attended school at Mountain Home and on June 11, 1941 she married Mr. Howard W. Harbour. From this union they were blessed with four children, Ronnie, Anna K., Jimmy and Tammy. Howard preceded her in death on May 26, 1964.

Christene later would marry Gilbert Vinson Apala on June of 1972 and they spent many years together gardening and traveling.

Christene's greatest gift was her hospitality to others. She always had many family gatherings at her home, loving to have all her family in her home during the holidays. She was quick to cook for all of the funeral dinners and for anyone who just needed a meal. Those who visited her home always had to eat. Many skillets of fried potatoes were eaten at her table. She enjoyed many years of service at Falls Creek. Christene loved her Sunday School Class and her church family at the First Baptist in Ringling.

In addition to her husband Howard, also preceding her in death are her parents; her 2nd husband Gil Apala, March 9, 2005; two sons, Jimmy Harbour May 5, 2014 and Ronnie Harbour on April 9, 2018; grandson, Rick D. Harbour; brothers, Cecil, Earl and Dale Faulkner and two sisters, Leona Dodson and Lavonia Dillard.

Survivors include her two daughters, Anna Kay McGowan and husband Bill of Ringling and Tammy Bobst and husband Jeff of Ardmore; sister. Retha Gayle Allen of Ringling; grandchildren, Mikinzie Price, Jackson Bobst, Chris McGowan, Leisha McGowan, Desiree Buck, and Rhonda Norman; 14 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren; two very special nieces, Pam Bell, who was like a daughter and Donna Butler. Also a very special friend and caregiver, Barbara West and numerous other family, church family and friends.

Casket Bearers are Brett Price, Jackson Bobst, Trey Price, Chris McGowan, Ty Hammons and Rhett Harbour.

Honorary Bearers are Cooper and Kate Price, James Bell, Trey Hammons, Trent Hammons and Barrett Butler.

Family visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home in Ringling.

Condolences may be sent online at www,alexanderfuneralhome.org.