Funeral services for Betty Catherine Allen will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 in the Rubottom Baptist Church, Rubottom, with Bro. Ryan Eakin officiating. Interment will follow in the Belleville-Bourland Cemetery in Courtney, Okla., under the direction of the Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home, Marietta.

Betty was born Nov. 4, 1937 in Courtney to Lou C. McCarty and Luava Parker-McCarty. She passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at her home in Healdton, at the age of 82.

Betty grew up and attended school in Courtney. She married Gerald Lee Allen on Nov. 23, 1957 in Wichita Falls, Texas. The couple then moved to Sheppard Air Force Base where they resided for several years. Betty soon began attending Draughn Business College. After receiving her education and training, she became employed as a secretary with the Army Civil Service. After following a military career around the country for several years, the two moved back the Courtney area where they had since resided. Betty was a member of the Rubottom Baptist Church and an avid genealogist.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and later by her husband on July 26, 1988.

Survivors include a son, Timothy Lee Allen of Courtney; a daughter, Lynn Marie Wilson of Healdton; seven grandchildren, Janna Smith, Tyrel Stages, Brandon Allen, Tony Hostetter, Courtney Allen, Cody Allen, and Meagan Allen; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at the Rubottom Baptist Church, Monday at 9 a.m. until service time.

