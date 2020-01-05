Services for Tamsen Michelle Payne of Leon, Okla., will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in the First Baptist Church of Marietta. Officiating will be Bro. Ryan Eakins and with Shane Wolfe assisting. Interment will follow in the Simon Cemetery, in the Simon Community of Love County, under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Marietta.

Tamsen was born May 12, 1983 in Ardmore, to Cliff and LaRhonda Jean (Johnson) Curbow. She passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at her residence at the age of 36.

Tamsen spent most of her life in Love County. She was a 2001 graduate of Turner High School. She worked as a call center operator at WinStar World Casino. Tamsen enjoyed penny shopping at Dollar General, camping and hosting family get togethers where she was always the life of the party. She was known for her “winks” and “pinky promises.” She loved her English Bulldogs, Harley and Axel. Tamsen married the love of her life Mark A. Payne on Oct. 10, 2010 in Leon. She was a great wife, mom, sister, “Auntie” and friend to all.

Tamsen was preceded in death by grandparents, Marvin and Olene Johnson; grandpa, Ed Curbow; a brother, Levi Curbow; an uncle, Paul Johnson; and a cousin, Cory Carlile.

Survivors include her husband, Mark Anthony Payne of the home; two sons, Levi and Trey Curbow of Leon; a daughter, Miranda Curbow of Leon; mother, Rhonda Johnson of Rubottom; father, Cliff Curbow of Oklahoma City; step-mother, Becky Ned of Ardmore, grandparents, Huston and Francis Love of Rubottom; three brothers, Zack Curbow of Oklahoma City, Michael Manning and wife Samantha of Overbrook, and Todd Pierce of Springdale, Ark.; two sisters, Laci Loughridge of Ardmore, and Amy Curbow of Oklahoma City; special niece, Blaklee Johnson; and many aunts and uncles.

Serving as pallbearers are Ethan Manning, Tyler Graham, J.R. McKelvy, Jason Payne, Jimmie Dunnagan, and Jeff Hancock. Honorary bearers are Michelle McKelvy, Amandia Self, Nicole Eidson, Samantha Manning, Crystal Dunnagan, Katie Hancock, April Ramon, Sierra McKelvy, Nikki Davis, Bailey King, Sam Oakes, Levi Keith, and Lindsay Graham.

Time for visitation for family and friends will be Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

