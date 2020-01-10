Dallis Courtney Dill 72, of Tishomingo, passed away on Jan. 5, 2020 at the Blue River Healthcare Center in Tishomingo. He was born on Dec. 29, 1947 in Non, Okla., to the late Harvey Dill and Louise Moorman Dill. Dallis was raised in Coalgate and later lived in the Mannsville area. He worked as a handy man and insulation man. Dallis lived the past five years in Tishomingo. He was affiliated with the Baptist faith and he enjoyed helping elderly people and he loved kids.

He is survived by children: Doug Williams, Mill Creek, Lori Frost Armon, Tulsa, DeeDee Dill, Tulsa. Brother: Dearl Dill, Ignacio, Colo., David Dill and wife Brenda, Mannsville. Sister: Linda Schell, Buncombe Creek, Ellie Dill, Dickson.

Dallis was preceded in death by his parents, three children; Dalisa Johnston, Melissa Frost and John Frost, one grandson: Dallis Dokota Dill, one sister; Brenda Dorer, one brother; Dwight Dill and a nephew; Davie Dill.

Services will be 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at the Lone Cedar Cemetery, Lone Cedar, Okla. Tommy Carter will officiate the service. Services will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.