Surrounded by her loving family and following a hard fought battle with lung cancer, Christina L. (Chris) Owen passed away peacefully at her home, Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020 at the age of 60 years and six months.

Chris was born on July 7, 1959 in Flint, Mich., where she grew up and graduated from North Branch High School with the class of 1977. Chris and Joe B. Owen were married Dec. 28, 1990; and together they shared 29 beautiful years of marriage. Chris worked as a beautician, and was the former owner of Hair Matters in Ardmore, for over 20 years.

Chris truly loved living life to its fullest. She enjoyed traveling, fashion, talking with friends, and riding her Harley. But most of all, she enjoyed the time she spent with her family and grandchildren, Jaylyn, Presley, Georgia, Waverly, and Maisie, along with her nieces and nephews.

She lived a wild and adventurous life in her youth, and was a Michigan state champion, racing flat track. She even had had the experience of riding along-side the Springsteen Brothers. Chris passed her passion for life and racing on to her sons.

Chris had an uncanny way of reaching down deep into people, in a positive way. She was never afraid to speak her mind, nor feared what anyone would think if she did. She fought a long, vigorous battle with lung cancer for two years. Putting up a strong fight, she was good willed and determined to never let it get her down. She certainly didn’t let it define her, or change her way of life. She would always say, “I’m not going to let this cancer run my life, I can’t just sit around”. She refused to sit at home and wallow in self pity. With her utmost strength and passion for hairstyling, she continued with her work when she could, passing along her love and advice to others to live their lives to the fullest. Reminding people, you never know what tomorrow is going to bring. She served as a role model for many. Even after selling her business, and being told she had stage-4 lung cancer, she wouldn’t let anything hold her back from living life and doing what she loved or spending time with those she loved.

In addition to her husband, Joe, Chris is survived by her mother, Kathy Doyle Thurau and husband, Bob; her father, Ron Lock and wife, Roxanne; sons, Christopher Williams, Jesse Williams and daughter-in-law, Emma Balt; step-daughter, Lauren Roberts and husband, Justin; her sister, Dawn Fifield and husband, Todd; and brother, John Lock; also her grandchildren, Jaylyn Williams, Presley Thompson, Georgia Roberts, Maisie Roberts, and Waverly Roberts.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home followed by burial at Rose Hill Cemetery.

A time of visitation and support for family and friends will be held on Sunday, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home, 2118 S. Commerce, Ardmore, OK 73402. Please join us to reminisce, grieve, support each other and celebrate her life.

