Services for Johnetta Faye Hartman of Burneyville, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in the Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel of Marietta, with Rev. Mike Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Burneyville Cemetery, Burneyville, under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Johnetta was born on May 2, 1974 to Johnny Lynn and Constance “Connie” Lucille (George) Hartman in Marietta. She passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at her residence in Burneyville at the age of 45.

Johnetta was a lifelong resident of Love County. She was a graduate of Turner High School. She was a ranch hand on a cattle ranch where she had a passion for riding horses and roping. Her greatest love in life was her son, Robert Hartman. Her biggest excitement was having Nerf gun wars and slaying zombies with Robert, coloring, or just watching him construct Lego masterpieces.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Connie Hartman; paternal grandparents, Brug and Faye Hartman; and maternal grandparents, Joe and Lucille George.

Survivors include her son, Robert Hartman of the home; her father, Johnny Hartman, of the home; sister, Sissy Burge and husband Billy of Marietta; brother, Bill Hartman and wife Shannon of Ardmore; special aunt, Teresia Benefield of the home; two nephews, Trevor Burge and wife Connor, and Trenton Burge; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Serving as pallbearers are Robert Hartman, Trevor Burge, Trenton Burge, Dale Lyons, Chance Tynes, Kevin Pierce, and Chris McMahon. Honorary bearers are Teresia Benefield, Janet Sparks, Queta Renick, Jo Coyle, Sandie Joy, Connie Bacon, Sue Kennedy, Diane Worsham, Tabitha Doss, and Amber Robertson.

For those who wish to make memorial contributions, the family suggests memorial contributions to BancFirst in c/o Burneyville Cemetery Fund or the Danial Heiderich memorial scholarship fund at the Turner High School.

Time for visitation for family and friends will be Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

