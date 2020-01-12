Family, friends and others whose lives Patricia Ann “Trisha” Stone, 63, touched are invited to a memorial service at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the First Baptist Church in Holliday, Texas.

Born on Oct. 6, 1956, in Wilson, to James and Carolyn Kessler, she passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Hospice of Wichita Falls, Texas.

Trisha was always full of joy and laughter. She loved spending time with her cousins and singing loudly in the mornings despite pleas from her sister, Karen, to be quiet. Instead, their mother encouraged Karen to be happier like Trisha. She was a 1974 Ringling High School graduate. She married Steve Stone in June of 1978, and they made their home in Holliday, where they had three children–Casey, Christopher and Kelly. Trisha worked at the bank and taught Sunday School at First Baptist Church. In 1988, the family moved to Austin, Texas, where Trisha spent 12 years working in the payroll office at Round Rock ISD. She was a hard worker, a fast learner, and had a knack for getting the job done.

Trisha truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; playing games, laying out in the sun, enjoying a cold beer, going dancing and to the movies, taking road trips, listening to music, telling jokes, days on Lake Travis and Lake Texoma and going on adventures with her friends and her daughter, Kelly. In 2005, Trisha was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease which rapidly debilitated her. Rather than choosing anger and self pity, Trisha chose joy and found comfort in reading her Bible and trusting God and His plan for her life. As her disease progressed, she was lovingly cared for by her sister, Karen, brother-in-law, Hank Lambert, daughter-in-law, Amie Stone, sister-in-law, Brenda Stone, and her lifelong friend, Ronda Weatherbee, along with the team at Advanced Rehab and the angels at Hospice of Wichita Falls.

She is preceded in death by her brother–Guy James ‘Gus’ Kessler, and her parents.

She is survived by her sons–Casey Stone and wife, Amie, Lindsay, and Chris Stone and wife, Jessica, Whitharral, Texas; daughter–Kelly Gruntorad and husband, Scott, Austin; grandchildren–Kayleigh Stone, Emily Stone, Nathalie Stone, Crockett Stone, Bowen Stone, Archer Gus Stone, Ava Love Gruntorad and Hannah Gruntorad; sister–Karen Lambert and husband, Hank, Ringling; niece–Tara Marutzky and her children Caige and Camille Calvert, Ringling; nieces–Holli Kessler, Lone Grove, and Ariale Kessler, Ada; and nephew–Monty Kessler, Lone Grove; and numerous other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in her honor be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls.