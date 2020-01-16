WILSON — Funeral Services for Mrs. Erma "Gail" (Arnold) Chatham, 72, of Lone Grove, are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the Rexroat Baptist Church with her nephew Rev. Brad Pletcher officiating and Bro. Edward Wise assisting. Interment will follow to Oil Springs Cemetery near Oil City. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Wilson.

Gail was born Aug. 28, 1947 in San Bernardino, Calif., to the late Mr. Paul Bennett Arnold and Mrs. Hazel Leona (Allen) Arnold. She departed from this life on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at her home in Lone Grove.

Gail was raised primarily in Ratliff City attending school at Fox where her favorite teacher was Mrs. Frankie Warden. Barbara Jo Chatham was her most memorable and best friend since Junior High School. This friendship continued all of her life. During her sophomore year she began dating Buck Chatham, meeting him at Valentines midnight show in Healdton. They soon married on Aug. 5, 1964 at Ratliff City. Buck was attending college at Durant which moved them there, and Gail returned to Fox her senior year, so she could graduate from Fox High School in 1966 with her class. With Buck's encouragement she furthered her education receiving her bachelors of science in education in 1975.

She began her teaching career at Beaver, Okla., and taught elementary school at Kingfisher, Healdton, Wilson and then Turpin. She was the cheerleading coach at Wilson and Turpin, winning State Runner Up at Turpin and consecutive championships at Football Saturday hosted in Ardmore. Gail also taught Aerobics for many years at Kingfisher. She was also the OCA All State Girls Counselor and sponsored many class events, proms and church youth trips.

She and Buck welcomed several children into their home along with three exchange students from Israel, Japan and Germany. Gail was always supporting Buck's coaching career as well as all the children of several communities. During the summer, Gail managed the local swimming pools at Kingfisher and Wilson. During her retirement, Gail enjoyed quilting and being with her kids.

Preceding her in death are her parents; sister, Floyce Barby; and step mother, Joanna Arnold.

Survivors include her loving husband, Buck of the home; daughter, Jaci Ross-Munro and husband Steve of the The Woodlands, Texas; sons, Roger "Rowdy" Chatham of Glen Rose, Texas, Kyle Chatham and wife Toni of Lone Grove and Josh Chatham of Norman; sister, Wilma Cargal of Garrison, Texas and her daughter Charlotte Sorrell; brother, Tommy Arnold and wife Connie of Riverside, Calif.; grandchildren, Colton, Keegan and wife Samantha, Nocona, Gavin, Madyson and husband Glenn, Brock, Canyon, Randi, Codi, Cade, Christopher, Rocco and Dani Gail; sister in law, Joyce Pletcher and husband Don of Springer; special friends, Jan Foster, Robin Adams, Barbara Loving, Mary Cox, Dorinda Wolfe and Judy Gayanich; numerous other family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Danny Campbell, Michael Roberts, Brandon Crawley, Alton Rawlins, Craig Maddox, Creed Elliott at the Church parting. Pallbearers at her final resting place will be Roger Chatham, Kyle Chatham, Josh Chatham, Colton Chatham, Keegan Chatham, Canyon Chatham, Cade Chatham, Rocco Devita and Steve Ross-Munro.

Honorary Bearers are Jimmy Rex Chatham, Don Cearley, Gavin Chatham, Brock Price and Christopher Ross-Munro.

Family visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home in Wilson.

Condolences may be sent online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.