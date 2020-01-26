Graveside services for Dorothy June (Pearce) Bridgman, of Ardmore, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at the Oakland Cemetery, in Oakland, Okla., with Evangelist Sean McAlester officiating. Casket Bearers will be Jerry Don Herell, Jr., Joseph Herell, Jordan Herell. Jamison Herell, Will Bridgman and Jaxel Herell. Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 26, 2010, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. and the family will gather to meet friends from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. There will also be a time of visitation from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. service time at the cemetery on Monday.

Dorothy was born, Sunday, June 23, 1940 in Madill, to Holland and Minnie Cranmore Pearce and died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 in Ardmore, at the age of 79 years and 7 months.

Dorothy was a homemaker and worked as a caregiver for many years. She loved her family and her dogs and was affiliated with the Church of Christ. She married Jerry Bridgman, Sr. on Aug. 3, 1956 in Madill, and he preceded her in death in December of 2005. She is also preceded in death by her parents.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Jerry Bridgman, Jr. and his wife Laura of Ardmore; daughter, Genna Dean Herell and her husband Jerry of Ardmore; brother, Bobby Pearce and his wife Dean of Oakland; grandchildren, Jerry Don Herell and his wife Kendra of Marietta, Joseph Herell and his wife Heather of Dickson, Jordan Herell of Ardmore, Jamison Herell of Dickson, Will Henry Bridgman and his wife Sunni of Burneyville; 10 great-grandchildren and several cousins.