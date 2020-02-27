RINGLING — Graveside Services for Mrs. Linda Jo (Cox) Goins Latham, 96, formerly of Ringling are scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at the Ringling Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Troy Treash officiating. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Ringling.

Mrs. Latham was born on March 23, 1923 at Lexington, Okla., to the late Mr. John W. Cox and Mrs. Lona Evelyn (Doshier) Cox. She departed this life on Sunday evening Feb. 23, 2020 at her home in Houston, Texas.

Mrs. Latham moved north of Ringling at the age of nine-years old. She attended school at Mountain Home, graduating with the class of 1941 as valedictorian. She married Mr. Tommie Esias Williams later that same year. To this union, they were blessed with three boys, Tommie, Gary and Kenneth. Tommie tragically passed away in 1952.

In 1962, she married Mr. Wilson Goins and to this union they were blessed with one son, Joe Goins. Wilson preceded her in death in 1989 and she would later marry again, to Mr. Vernon Latham in 1994. He preceded her in death in 2005.

Mrs. Latham worked for several doctors and auto dealerships throughout the years at Ringling and Healdton before owning and operating the Tag agency of Ringling for many years. She also owned and operated "Linda's Clothing Store" of Ringling until 1987 when she retired. She was always very active within the community serving on the Jefferson County Hospital Board, Ringling Housing Authority and as the treasurer of the Dixie Cemetery Fund.

Mrs. Latham enjoyed traveling on many RV trips with her husband Vernon and was a longtime member of the Ringling Church of Christ. She currently was attending church at the Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church of Houston.

In addition to her husbands, also preceding her are her parents; and two sisters, Jean Karnstedt and Betty Nichols.

Survivors include her sons, Tommie Ronald Williams of Columbus, NB, Gary Lynn Williams and wife Gloria of Wichita Falls, Texas, Kenneth Paul Williams and wife Jean Ann of Houston, and Joe Wilson Goins and husband Rob Martinez of Houston; stepdaughter, Jo Ann Altemeyer and husband Dennis of Salinas, Calif; three grandchildren, Paul, Tommie and Rebecca; five step grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and other family.

Family visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Ringling.

In lieu of flowers donations are asked to be made to preferred charities; Montrose Grace Place 2515 Waugh Dr. Houston, TX 77006 or Pride Charities c/o RMCC 2025 W 11th St. Houston, TX 77008.

Condolences may be shared online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.