DEATHS

Sulphur

Thomas E. “Tom” Woodell, 85, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Oaklawn Cemetery. (DeArman)

Tishomingo

Agnes Carrie Frazier, 56, of Tishomingo, Homemaker, passed away March 1, 2020. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at DeArman-Clark Funeral Home Chapel. (DeArman-Clark)

Alma Marice Houser, 83, of Tishomingo, Teacher, passed away Feb. 26, 2020. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at First Assembly of God, Tishomingo. (DeArman-Clark)

Sandra Scheaffer, 78, of Ardmore, passed away Feb. 27, 2020. Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at DeArman-Clark Funeral Home, Tishomingo. (DeArman-Clark)