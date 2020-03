Ardmore

Pauline High, 92, of Ardmore, died March 7, 2020. Services are Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020, at Harvey-Douglas Centennial Chapel. (Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory)

Marietta

Ronald Lynn Stidham, 72, of Marietta, Construction, died March 3, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel, Marietta. (Flanagan-Watts)