Retired BF Goodrich and Michelin Tire Company supervisor, Elmer Oliver Couch, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at his Ardmore residence following a period of failing health. The son of the late George N. and Almeda (Keener) Couch, Elmer was born Oct. 23, 1932 at Chouteau, Okla. He grew up in Big Cabin and Welch, Okla., graduating from Welch High School, the class of 1951.

Following military service in the U. S. Army, Elmer and the former Neeta L. Brown were married Oct. 1, 1955 in Vinita, Okla., and had celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary last year. Elmer and Neeta proudly raised two daughters, Bobbi and Carla, in Miami, Okla. In 1986, they moved to Fort Wayne, Ind., where Elmer retired from Michelin North America in 1994. In 2000, the couple moved to Ardmore to be closer to their family.

Elmer was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of the First Baptist Church and particularly treasured his Sunday school class. Elmer was a workaholic, who enjoyed taking care of his yard and washing the family cars by hand. As an avid golfer, he traveled many places to play golf wherever he could. Elmer was a proud Papa, following his grandkids to numerous school and college activities.

In addition to his parents, Elmer was preceded in death by his daughter, Carla Couch and a brother, Everett Couch.

Survivors include his wife, Neeta of the home; their daughter, Bobbi Young and her husband Kevin; his grandchildren, that he enjoyed and loved dearly, Tyler Young and his wife Laura, and Traci Young; his sister, Elsie Davis and brothers, George Couch and his wife Candy and Jim Couch and his wife Wanda, including many nieces and nephews.

Dr. Alton Fannin will conduct private family services in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in the Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens at Miami, Okla. Viewing to the public will be all day Wednesday and until Noon on Thursday.

