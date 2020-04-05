Merlene Inez Riggs, 83, of Kingston, passed away on April 3, 2020 at the Family Care Center in Kingston. She was born on Nov. 13, 1936 in Lindsey, to the late Earl Burch and Elsie Castleman Burch. Merlene was raised in Oklahoma, Texas and attended school in Plains, Texas where she met and married Tommy Riggs. He preceded her in death on April 17, 2012. She lived in Marble Falls, Texas most of life and moved back to Kingston in 2013. Merlene was a member of the Church of Christ in Kingston and she enjoyed waitressing, baking and loved her grandchildren.

She is survived by: Children: Jefferson Riggs, Lone Grove, Amy Green, Pottsboro, Texas, Becky Ketelaar and husband Mark, Kingston, Lorie Ellis, Arlington, Texas, Julie Sisson and husband J.J., Kingston. Grandchildren: Lacy Barton, Lisa Osborne, Brad Green, Jason Riggs, Gerin Chambers, Megan Langdon, Dalton Ellis, Cullen Camp, Banks Camp, Brock Riggs, Blane Riggs and Alyssa Riggs. 21 great-grandchildren. Brother: Kenneth Burch, Colorado, sister: Louise Jensen, Stephenville, Texas.

Merlene was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers and two sisters, one son-in-law.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Watts Funeral Home, Madill, Okla., from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Chris Webb will be officiating the service. Services will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.