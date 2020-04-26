Ardmore
Betty Vernon, 92, retired from Kerr-Reavis, died on April 25, 2020. Funeral services are pending with Craddock Funeral home. (Craddock)
Greenville
Mickey Christine Stephens, 58, of Marietta, accountant, died April 24, 2020. Private Family Graveside service at Greenville Cemetery. (Flanagan-Watts)
Sulphur
Ralph Morton Cade, age 66, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Private services are 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Oaklawn Cemetery. Service will be live streamed on DeArman Funeral Home Facebook Page. (DeArman)
Tishomingo
Butch Burns, age 78, died April 23, 2020. Services are 11 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2020. Viewing Hours will be Sunday 1 - 5 p.m. (DeArman - Clark)