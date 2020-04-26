Son of the late Raymond Everette Brewer and Harriette Mae (Weathers) Brewer, Ronnie was born on Aug. 19, 1941 in Enid, Okla., and passed away with his family at his side on April 23, 2020 at the age of 78 years 8 months and 4 days.

Ronnie and the former Lee Ann Stanley were married on Feb. 27, 1970 in Lone Grove. They had recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Ronnie began his military years at Fort Sill, then joining the National Guard before transferring to Tinker Air Force Base.

Ronnie grew up in Enid, where he graduated from Enid High School. He then continued his education at a business school. Ronnie enjoyed being with his family and attending his kids and grandkids sporting and choir events. A season ticket holder of 16 years, Ronnie loved his OU football. He could also be found at the lake camping with his family. Ronnie had retired in 2004 from Valero Refinery, where he was a pumper gauger. He was a member of the Lone Grove First Baptist Church.

Survivors include his loving wife, Lee Ann of the home; son, Darrin Brewer and his wife Crystal; daughter, Stacey Fitzgerald; three grandchildren, Carson and Coby Brewer and Camee Fitzgerald; sister, LaVonda Wentworth and husband Don; sister-in-laws, Glenna Fite and husband Alan and Sharon Flesher and husband Mike; numerous nieces and nephews and other extended family. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Everette Brewer.

Ronnie will lie in state for viewing Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday until noon.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com

Private graveside rite will be held Monday at Lone Grove Cemetery with Pastor Bill Black officiating.

Services and entrusted to the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory.