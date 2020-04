Ardmore

Verbon Ray "Sam" Bass, 83, died April 26, 2020 in Ardmore, retired civil engineer. No Services. Cremation-With-Care by Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory. (Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory)

Gene Autry

Johnny Lee Preast, age 64, died Monday, April 27, 2020. No Services are scheduled at this time. (DeArman)